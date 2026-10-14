Driver given suspended sentence after fatal collision

Nation.Cymru staff

A driver who caused a woman’s death and seriously injured two others has been given a suspended prison sentence and banned from driving for four years.

Ronald Dowling, 66, of Salop Street, Caerphilly, was sentenced at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Tuesday, 13 October, after admitting causing death by careless driving and two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving.

He received a 27-month prison sentence suspended for two years and was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

Dowling was driving a grey Maserati Ghibli on the A4042 near the Rechem roundabout, between Cwmbran and Pontypool, when he lost control in wet conditions and collided with a black Audi.

The collision happened at around 1.30pm on 26 October 2023.

The Audi’s driver, Sharon Berry, 54, from the Bridgend area, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Two women from the Caerphilly area, both now aged 66, suffered serious injuries and were also taken to hospital.

PC Spencer Clease, of Gwent Police’s collision investigation unit, said: “This is a tragic case that has resulted in the needless loss of a life and serious injuries to two others.”

He thanked those who assisted the investigation and offered condolences to Ms Berry’s family and friends.

“Ronald Dowling did not drive to the required competent and careful driving standard and his poor driving in wet road conditions led to devastating consequences,” he said.

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