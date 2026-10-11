Driver jailed after crushing police officer between cars

Nation.Cymru staff

A driver who seriously injured a police officer by reversing at speed and crushing them between two cars has been jailed for three years and two months.

Justin Evans, 30, from Tonyrefail, was also banned from driving for five years when he appeared at Newport Crown Court on Thursday, October 8.

The incident happened in December 2025 as plain-clothes officers searched for a man wanted for shoplifting offences.

They spotted the wanted man in an Audi A4 in the Tonyrefail area and blocked the vehicle in. As officers tried to detain him, Evans reversed, trapping an officer between the Audi and a police car.

The officer suffered serious injuries, and both men fled the scene.

Police found the Audi at a nearby address the following day. On entering the property, officers discovered Evans and the wanted man trying to hide in the kitchen.

Evans changed his plea to guilty to a charge of wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent. He also admitted dangerous driving.

Detective Constable Victoria Balzano said: “The courage displayed by our officers is truly commendable, but it is important to recognise the profound impact these events have on the officers themselves, their families, and the wider community.”

She added: “Evans will now face a prison sentence that I hope reflects the severity of his actions.”

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