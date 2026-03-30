Driver jailed after fatal crash that killed Llanpumsaint father

A delivery driver has been jailed for four-and-a-half years after causing the death of a father-of-two in a crash in Carmarthenshire.

Daniel Douglas Wyke, 28, from Carmarthen, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.

The court heard Wyke was driving at 34mph — 14mph over the speed limit — when he struck 38-year-old Aaron Jones in the village of Llanpumsaint on the evening of December 23, 2024.

Mr Jones had been out walking his dog at the time.

Wyke fled the scene in his damaged vehicle, but it was quickly identified by police and he was arrested the following day.

Sentencing, the judge described Wyke’s failure to stop as “cruelly inhumane”, telling him he had been “more intent on saving his own skin” than considering the harm he had caused.

He added: “Your dangerous driving cost the life of a well-loved father of two children, an adored husband and son, and a man who was a good friend to so many.”

Mr Jones’ family paid tribute to him, describing him as “a remarkable, strong, caring and brilliant man who always led by the best example”.

They thanked Dyfed-Powys Police and the investigation team for their support, as well as a bereavement charity that has helped them in the aftermath.

“We are so fortunate to have the support of dear family and friends but also a community that continue to care for us as we try to rebuild our lives without Aaron,” they said.

‘Devastating’

Sergeant Nicholas Brookes, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said the death had been “entirely avoidable”.

“This was a tragic incident that has left a family grieving a dad, husband and son, whose absence is felt as strongly now as 15 months ago,” he said.

“The defendant was proven to be driving incredibly dangerously… and Aaron’s death was the devastating result.”

Wyke was also disqualified from driving for eight years and two months.