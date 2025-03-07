Driver jailed after hit and run incident in Cardiff

A man has been jailed following a hit and run and run incident on Sloper Road in Cardiff last year, which was captured on CCTV.

Footage from the camera showed a speeding grey BMW car mount the pavement, collide with a little girl, and drive off.

The incident happened at around 5.50pm on Sunday, March 24, 2024, during the school Easter holidays.

Kurtis Dwyer, 35, from Grangetown, was arrested a month after the collision and the car was recovered for forensic examination.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, and on Monday, (March 3) appeared at Cardiff Crown Court where he was jailed for 14 months.

‘Very frightening’

Officer in the case, Detective Constable Tamsin Hill, said: “Amazingly the little girl received only minor injuries, but the incident was understandably very frightening for her and her family.

“While we welcome the outcome at court, we acknowledge that the little girl and her family continue to suffer severe emotional impact as a result of Dwyer’s reckless and dangerous actions.”

