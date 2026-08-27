Driver of stolen taxi charged after driving wrong way on dual carriageway

Eleanor Barlow, Press Association

A man has been charged after police stopped a stolen taxi which was travelling the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

North Wales Police said the car, which had been reported stolen from Holyhead, Ynys Môn, was stopped while travelling the wrong way down the A55 on Monday evening after a collision with a cyclist.

Darragh O’Grady, 31, of no fixed abode but from Ireland, was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, aggravated taking of a vehicle and other driving offences, the force said on Thursday.

He is also charged with other offences including theft and fraud by false representation.

Earlier this week the force said the cyclist, who was involved in the collision on London Road in Holyhead, was in hospital with injuries which were not believed to be life-threatening.

The car entered the A55 westbound travelling the wrong way but was safely stopped by officers between Rhosneigr and Rhostrehwfa after the road was closed.

O’Grady has been remanded in custody to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A police spokesman said: “At the current time, there is no evidence to indicate that the incidents on Monday evening were filmed for the purposes of uploading to social media.

“This continues to be an active investigation and therefore we urge people not to speculate on the details of the incident or the motivations behind it.”

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