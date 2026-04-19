Drivers are walking and cycling more over fuel price spike – survey

Nearly three in 10 drivers (28%) are walking and cycling more because of the spike in fuel prices, a new survey suggests.

A further 15% of respondents to the poll commissioned by charity Cycling UK said they are actively considering taking this action.

The YouGov survey of 2,099 UK adults, conducted on March 31 and April 1, indicated that driving less and increasing walking or cycling was more common than all other responses to the Iran oil crisis.

These include going out less (27%), using public transport instead of driving (23%), cutting back elsewhere to afford fuel (19%) and car-sharing (9%).

Cycling UK is calling for an urgent package of measures from the UK and devolved governments to make it easier for people to walk and cycle more.

It suggested this could include financial support to ease access to bikes and e-bikes, and boosting the safety of local roads.

Sarah Mitchell, chief executive of Cycling UK, said: “People need to travel and they need to be able to do this affordably.

“That includes alternatives to driving, particularly for those who simply won’t be able to keep up with rising costs.

“It protects people who would otherwise be exposed to rising fuel costs when a crisis like this hits, and allows people to continue making their everyday journeys.”

A litre of petrol and diesel remains 25p and 49p respectively more expensive than when the war began on February 28, despite prices dipping slightly since Thursday.