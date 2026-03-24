Drivers do not need to slow down or change how they buy fuel – minister

Motorists should not drive slower nor buy fuel differently because of the Iran oil crisis, an energy minister has said.

Michael Shanks insisted British drivers did not need to change their habits, despite suggestions from the International Energy Agency (IEA) aimed at conserving fuel.

The IEA has advised motorists across the world to reduce their speed on highways, share rides and work from home when possible to reduce how much petrol or diesel they use.

The advice comes amid the continued energy crisis sparked by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Tehran is blockading the Strait of Hormuz, stopping the flow of oil through the important shipping route leaving the Middle East.

Mr Shanks was asked by Times Radio if British drivers should change their habits and told the broadcaster: “They should do everything as absolutely normal because there is no shortage of fuel anywhere in the country at the moment.

“We monitor this every single day, I look at the numbers personally. There’s no issue at all with that.”

In an attempt to signal there was no need to panic buy petrol, the minister added: “People should go about their business as normal. That’s what the RAC and the AA have said. It’s really important people do that.

“There’s no shortage of fuel and everything is working as normal.”

During the pandemic in 2021, a domestic fuel crisis developed in some parts of the UK, amid reports of a shortage of fuel tanker drivers.

This sparked panic buying of fuel, with long queues of drivers waiting outside petrol stations.

Asked directly if drivers should slow their speed, Mr Shanks told Times Radio: “Look genuinely, people shouldn’t change their behaviour or their habits in the slightest.”

Oil prices plunged on Monday after US President Donald Trump suggested potential talks with Tehran to end the war could begin.

But the price of Brent Crude rose above 100 US dollars a barrel as markets in Asia opened on Tuesday.

The White House has said talks with Iran remain “fluid” following Mr Trump’s initial claims.