Drivers in Wales could face new fines for litter thrown from their cars

Registered vehicle owners could be fined for litter thrown from their car, even if they weren’t the ones driving at the time, under plans being considered by the Welsh Government.

The Welsh Government has highlighted that roadside litter “blights communities”, can harm wildlife and leaves councils with clean-up costs.

However, under current law, enforcement action can only be taken if the person responsible for littering can be identified, which local authorities say makes it hard to tackle.

The public are now being asked for their views and evidence on whether Wales should introduce a penalty to the person who the vehicle is registered to, whether they were the person responsible or even in the car at the time.

Similar powers already exist in England and are due to be introduced in Scotland, but no decision has been made in Wales yet.

The question is one part of a wider consultation on environmental sustainability, which also asks about raising the maximum fixed penalty for fly-tipping to £5,000.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: “No-one likes litter. Roadside rubbish makes an area unsightly, impacts our local economies and communities, and poses risks to the environment and to wildlife.

“It’s often impossible to prove who in a car threw litter out, so councils’ hands are tied even when they know it’s happened.

“I’d encourage everyone to give us their views and help us clean up our roadsides.”

People in Wales are invited to contribute to the ‘Rural Proofing and Environmental Sustainability White Paper‘ before the closing date of 14 October.

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