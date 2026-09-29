Drivers in Wales face higher fines for leaving engines idling

Nation.Cymru staff

Drivers in Wales who leave their engines running while parked could face fines of up to £150 from today under new Welsh Government measures aimed at tackling air pollution.

From 30 September, the fixed penalty that local authorities can enforce for stationary idling will rise from £20 to between £75 and £150, which the government says better reflects the harm that vehicle emissions cause to air quality and public health.

Although many remain unaware that idling is an offence, under Rule 123 of the Highway Code, drivers must not leave a parked vehicle unattended with its engine running or keep an engine running unnecessarily while stationary on a public road.

Idling creates air and noise pollution that can contribute to health issues including heart and lung disease, with children, older people and those with existing health conditions particularly vulnerable to its effects.

Traffic related air pollution has also been linked to slower response times and reduced attention performance among school children.

The Welsh Government has said it recognises idling may be unavoidable in some circumstances, including when diagnosing an engine fault, due to traffic conditions, or when de-icing and de-misting windows for safety before a journey.

However, idling to wait for passengers, charge a phone, listen to music, or operate heating and cooling systems for comfort will not be considered acceptable reasons.

The higher penalty is part of wider efforts to raise awareness of the harms of idling, including a national campaign and support for local anti-idling initiatives.

To mark the change, the Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability visited Marshfield Primary School in Newport.

As part of the Welsh Government-funded anti-idling project run with Newport Council, the children designed a banner encouraging drivers to switch off their engines, which is now displayed outside the school.

Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said: “We’re taking bold action to clean up our air and cut pollution, protecting health and improving the places where we live. That’s why we’re increasing the fine range for anyone who leave their engine running while parked.

“Idling engines pump out fumes that people breathe in, including children outside schools and vulnerable people outside healthcare settings. Switching off is such a simple thing to do, and we want to encourage everyone to get into the habit – whether you’re outside a school, a doctor’s surgery, the shops, a train station or anywhere else.”

Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Professor Isabel Oliver, added: “Air pollution is a serious public health issue, contributing to a range of conditions including heart and lung disease. Children, older people and those with existing health conditions are particularly vulnerable to its effects.

“Idling may seem like a small, everyday habit, but it adds up. Every time an engine is switched off rather than left running, we reduce the amount of harmful pollution in the air we all breathe, particularly around schools, hospitals and other places where vulnerable people spend time.

“I’d encourage everyone to make switching off a normal part of parking up for better health and avoid penalties.”

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