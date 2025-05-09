Drivers ‘risk fines’ as old sat navs miss Wales’ 20mph zones

Drivers in Wales have been urged to check their sat navs and smartphone apps, following a warning that out-of-date speed data could be causing thousands to unintentionally break the law. Analysis by MoneySuperMarket has shown that in north Wales alone, speeding offences rose from 62,742 in 2023 to 97,088 in 2024, many of them on newly designated 20mph routes.

While the law has been in place since September 2023, many factory-fitted car systems rely on SD cards or unpatched software that do not automatically update with the new speed limits. Older versions of popular navigation apps on smartphones, like Google Maps and Waze, also may not have fully incorporated the new speed limits, increasing the risk of accidental speeding and fines.

Many drivers are worried they may be penalised for unknowingly speeding, including Megan, a 34-year-old marketing executive from Stamford, Lincolnshire, who found herself unsure of the right limits when visiting family in Wales.

Confusion

Megan shared: “On a recent trip to see family in Pembrokeshire in Wales, I relied heavily on apps like Google Maps to not only get me there, but also to get me around. “I quickly noticed that the speed limits shown on the app didn’t always match the road signs, and in a few smaller towns and villages, some speed signs had even been tampered with, leaving me even more confused. “It left me feeling quite unsure about what the actual speed limit was as I was driving through.”

“I’m concerned I may have unintentionally gone over the limit whilst driving around, especially because I’m so used to trusting the map apps. “Even though the new 20mph limits have been in place for a while now, it’s so easy to slip up when you’re used to driving 30mph in most towns and villages in England. “As I’m not used to the lower speed limits when driving around day to day, it was more of a challenge than I thought, especially when the technology doesn’t keep up with local changes.”

Advice

MoneySuperMarket has provided some tips to avoid speeding fines which include updating your car’s in-built sat nav regularly, especially if it uses an SD card, as well as refreshing your smart phone’s navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze; make sure they’re running the latest version with accurate speed data. They also encourage motorists to aways follow road signs – signage reflects the legal limit, not your device, and to stay informed as some roads Wales have reverted to 30mph; keep an eye on local council announcements.

Alicia Hempsted, car insurance expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Many drivers place complete trust in their sat navs or apps, unaware that these tools may be showing outdated speed limits. “But even if it’s accidental, you can still be fined for speeding. Drivers who get a speeding conviction on a public road could see their annual premium increase by up to £179. “Therefore, keeping your tech updated is essential, and if in doubt, always follow what the road signs say over your phone or sat nav.”

“Updating your system might sound technical, but it’s often a quick process. For in-car systems most require removing the SD card or USB, plugging it into a computer, and downloading updates via the manufacturer’s website. If your computer doesn’t have an SD card slot, you can use an inexpensive SD card reader that plugs into a USB port.”

