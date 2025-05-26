Drivers warned of major M4 road works

Drivers are being advised to plan their journeys in advance, with major road works planned on the M4 this summer.

Road and lane closures will be in place while work is carried out between junctions 37 and 38 near Pyle.

The work which involves the refurbishment of five bridges on this stretch of the M4, commences on 9 June and is expected to take six months.

A contraflow system will be put in place of two lanes running in both directions for the duration of the project.

Closures

Any closures will be limited to overnight only and will be signposted in advance. Temporary speed limits will also be in place while the safety works take place.

The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said, “Fixing and maintaining our roads and making them more resilient is a priority for us.

“I understand the works will cause disruption and I’d like to thank motorists for their patience whilst the work is taking place, however it is important it is carried out during periods of drier and warmer weather to ensure it can be done effectively.”

Preparatory work

Overnight closures are scheduled for preparatory work to set up the contraflow system from 9 June (20:00) to 10 June (06:00), westbound between Junction 37 Pyle and Junction 39 Groes.

From 10-12 June, there will be overnight closures in both directions between Junction 37 Pyle and Junction 39 Groes.

Additionally, from 12 June (20:00) to 13 June (06:00), the westbound section from Junction 37 Pyle to Junction 39 Groes will be closed overnight.

From 13-15 June (20:00-06:00), the motorway will be closed eastbound for two nights between Junction 38 Margam and Junction 37 Pyle.

For more details and latest updates visit the Traffic Wales website

