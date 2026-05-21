Drivers warned over bank holiday jams as many appear undeterred by fuel prices

Drivers are being warned to expect congestion on major routes this weekend as millions of people embark on bank holiday getaway trips despite the surge in fuel prices.

The RAC estimated that 19 million leisure trips will take place by car between Friday and Monday, an increase of one million from last year’s spring bank holiday.

Friday and Saturday are likely to see the heaviest getaway traffic, with 3.8 million drivers planning a trip each day.

There are expected to be 3.4 million leisure journeys on Sunday, and 3.1 million on Monday.

A further 3.4 million people intend to take a trip some time between Friday and Monday but have not decided exactly when.

Transport analytics company Inrix said the worst jams will be on the M1, M5, M6 and M25.

On Friday, the M25 anticlockwise from Junction 10 to Junction 6 is expected to see the heaviest traffic at about 4.45pm as many people finish work.

The same stretch of road is likely to see a second spike at lunchtime on Saturday, with journey times more than twice as long as normal.

Queues of 45 minutes are expected at midday on Saturday on the M5 southbound from Junction 16 near Bristol to Junction 23 for Bridgwater.

The RAC commissioned a survey of 2,218 UK drivers which indicated that 39% intend to take to motorways or major A roads for a bank holiday leisure trip.

This is despite the Iran oil crisis meaning the average price of a litre of petrol and diesel at UK forecourts is 26p and 44p respectively more expensive than before the conflict in the Middle East started on February 28.

The AA said shopping is the most common reason for people hitting the road this weekend, followed by visiting friends or family.

It warned over extra congestion around major football stadiums on Sunday afternoon because it is the final round of Premier League fixtures.

It also stated that the prediction of warm weather is “exactly the kind of forecast that gets people thinking about a last-minute getaway”.

The Met Office forecast that temperatures could hit 28C in London on Friday, in what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

RAC mobile servicing and repairs team leader Sean Kimberlin said: “With the weather looking like it may improve, millions are planning to make a getaway trip over the bank holiday weekend.

“And the fact our research shows it’s set to be the busiest late May bank holiday since 2024 shows that even though fuel prices remain uncomfortably high, it takes a lot to stop drivers taking to the roads to make the most of a long weekend.”

He urged drivers to ensure their cars are “summer ready” by checking oil and coolant levels, and ensuring all tyres have plenty of tread and are inflated to the correct pressure.

– The RAC commissioned research company Find Out Now to survey of 2,218 UK drivers on April 22 and 23. The results were extrapolated to the 34.5 million licensed cars in the UK.