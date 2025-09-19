Driving test delays causing misery for learners

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Delays on booking driving tests are causing misery for learners in parts of north Wales, a local politician has said.

MP Liz Saville Roberts has written to the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) amidst mounting complaints in her Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency.

Local driving instructors and learners have told the Plaid Cymru MP that there is no availability to sit tests, for at least three months. Learners have also been unable to book a slot three months in advance.

The delay has meant students face having to retake their theory exam because it will have expired by the time they get round to sitting their practical test.

Mrs Saville Roberts has called on the DVSA and the Department for Transport to urgently review whether current resources sufficiently meet increasing demands and if alternative options are available to clear the backlog.

Delays

She says the DVSA had planned on cutting waiting times to seven weeks by the end of 2025 but ongoing delays have meant the government was set to miss its original target for waiting times by up to eight months.

She said: “I am told by local driving instructors who, upon attempting to book a driving test for their students, face a booking system which provides no available slots at local centres in Gwynedd, namely Pwllheli, Bala, and Bangor.

“Dwyfor Meirionnydd is a large, rural constituency. If there is no provision at either Pwllheli or Bala, then those wishing to sit their test are expected to travel several hours to the nearest alternative centre – with no guarantee of availability there either.

“The DVSA and Department of Transport should urgently review whether current resources sufficiently meet increasing demands and whether any of the additional 10,000 tests announced by the Transport Secretary in April were allocated to test centres in Gwynedd.

“The DVSA should be mindful of the additional needs of those living in rural areas when it comes to getting around, such as the unreliability of public transport.

“They should have fairly and proportionately distributed these tests according to such needs.

“This is a matter I have previously raised with the government, yet it seems little has been done to get to grips with the problem and find a sustainable, long-term solution.

“The situation as it stands is to the detriment of an ever-increasing number of young people frustratingly waiting to sit their test. Instructors tell me the situation is getting worse with more young people unable to sit their practical test because of a lack of available spaces.

“The system remains a source of stress, inconvenience, and financial strain. Greater transparency and regional accountability are clearly needed to restore public confidence.”

‘Had enough’

One learner driver, Glain Tudur, 20, from Llandwrog, said she had “had enough” of relying on others to get her from one place to another.

She said: “I have been having driving lessons almost weekly since April and am now confident and ready to take my test.

“I started looking for tests back in June and there was no availability at any test centre in Gwynedd at all.

“My friend recommended I book a test anywhere in the UK and download apps which offer cancellations.

“I have now managed to book a test for February 2026, but it is in Aberystwyth and since then I have downloaded three different apps which are partnered with the DVSA to notify of cancellations – paying almost £20 to get the most out of the apps in an effort to secure a test here in Gwynedd.

“For weeks, I have been getting up very early to search for available tests in Gwynedd but have yet to secure a slot.

“There is so much demand and so very few slots released that they are taken straight away.”

‘Decisive action’

Loveday Ryder, DVSA’s Chief Executive, said: “DVSA is taking decisive action to reduce driving test waiting times.

“We’re providing more tests, making booking fairer, getting learners ready, and putting an end to wasted tests.

“While there’s still a long way to go, we’ve provided thousands of extra tests each month since June and we’re steadfastly committed to helping drivers ditch their L plates as soon as they’re ready.”