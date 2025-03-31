Driving test waiting times hit record high

Driving test waiting times have reached a record high, new research has revealed.

The average waiting time to book a practical test was 20 weeks in February, up from 14 weeks a year earlier, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) figures obtained by AA Driving School show.

The number of test centres with a 24-week waiting time – the maximum possible – nearly doubled over the period, from 94 to 183.

As of February, only 14 centres had waiting times at or below seven weeks, which is the DVSA’s nationwide target for the end of the year.

The Department for Transport (DfT) has previously announced a series of measures aimed at tackling the backlog.

Changes

From April 8, it will only be possible to make changes up to 10 working days before a booked test slot, compared with three working days currently.

DfT officials hope this will incentivise learners to wait until they are ready to pass before they book a test, and encourage people to pull out of tests sooner, meaning there is more chance their spot can be taken by someone else.

There is also a campaign to recruit and train 450 new driving examiners.

Emma Bush, managing director of AA Driving School, said: “We are pleased the DVSA has laid out its plans to reach an average waiting time of seven weeks by December 2025, and wholeheartedly support their goal.

“It is crucial efforts to meet this target are effective and result in this significant reduction.

“There are rising numbers of young people who are registered as economically inactive.

“Bringing down driving test waiting times is vital to ensure a lack of driving licence does not become an ongoing barrier for young people trying to access education and employment.

“The most effective way to ensure waiting times are brought down is to increase the number of test slots available by increasing the overall number of driving test examiners.”

Demand

Latest DfT statistics show the proportion of 17 to 20-year-olds in England who hold a driving licence fell from 35% in 2019 to 29% in 2023.

Meanwhile, the percentage of people in the UK aged 18 to 24 not in education, employment or training rose from 12.4% in the final three months of 2019 to 15.8% during the same period last year.

A DVSA spokesperson said: “Car practical test waiting times remain high due to an increase in demand and low customer confidence in driving test availability, resulting in a change in customers’ booking behaviour.

“We continue to work on implementing our seven-point plan to reduce waiting times and encouraging learner drivers to only book their driving test when their instructor agrees they are ready.

“Since launching our plan in December 2024, we are making progress towards recruiting and training 450 driving examiners across Great Britain.”

