Driving test waits in Wales hit record high 

Nation.Cymru staff

Learner drivers in Wales are facing the longest waits on record to book a practical driving test, despite still having the shortest average delays anywhere in Great Britain.

New analysis of official driving test data shows the average wait in Wales has risen to 14.57 weeks – a 153% increase from 5.76 weeks in 2022.

While that remains significantly lower than the average wait of almost 22 weeks in both England and Scotland, campaigners say the backlog continues to frustrate thousands of would-be motorists.

The figures come despite measures introduced by the UK Government to reduce waiting times, including banning third-party companies from bulk-buying test slots and restricting learners to booking tests at one of their three nearest centres.

The Government has also recruited more driving examiners and says almost 1.9 million practical driving tests were conducted over the past year – a record number.

However, ministers have already missed two targets to reduce average waiting times to seven weeks, with that goal now pushed back until autumn next year.

The data also reveals significant differences between driving test centres across Wales.

Rhyl and Monmouth currently have the shortest waits at around four weeks, while Llanelli averages six weeks and Wrexham seven.

Bridgend has an average wait of nine weeks, Merthyr Tydfil 10 weeks and Swansea 11 weeks.

At the other end of the scale, Cardiff (Llanishen) learners face an average wait of 19 weeks, while Newtown stands at 20 weeks.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander recently told MPs that around 150 additional driving examiners had been recruited over the past year but acknowledged demand remained “very high” and more work was needed to tackle the backlog.

The figures were analysed by insurance broker Adrian Flux, which has tracked driving test waiting times since 2022.

Gerry Bucke, the company’s general manager, said: “The misery shows no signs of easing and even though things don’t look as bad in Wales, the reality is things are actually getting worse.

“Drivers being made to wait are keeping sharp by learning to drive in their parents’ or grandparents’ cars and bolting on short-term insurance cover to their own policies.

“There’s ways around the problem and we’re here to help, but it must be deeply frustrating. Getting on the road is a rite of passage and so many people are waiting longer than ever to be able to do that.”