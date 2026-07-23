Drought declared for north Wales and Upper Severn amid Wildfires and record dry conditions

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Widespread wildfires, record-low river flows and the mounting impacts of successive heatwaves on the environment have triggered the declaration of drought status in north Wales and the Upper Severn, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) confirmed today (23 July).

The areas affected include North Gwynedd, Ynys Môn, South Gwynedd, Dee (Wales), Clwyd and Upper Severn.

At the same time, all remaining catchments across south-west Wales have moved from ‘normal’ to ‘prolonged dry weather’ status. NRW confirmed last week the change of status for South East Wales, meaning all of Wales is now experiencing either prolonged dry weather or drought conditions.

The decision follows continued hot, dry weather over recent weeks. July is on course to become the driest on record in Wales for almost 190 years if significant rainfall does not arrive before the end of the month.

North Wales and the Upper Severn has received less than 2% of the expected rainfall for the month so far.

River flows across large parts of north Wales and the Upper Severn are now exceptionally low for the time of year, with some locations recording new monthly minimum flows and others approaching record lows.

In many areas of North Wales, there has been no significant rainfall since 6 July. NRW’s monitoring also shows river flows across the affected catchments are exceptionally low, groundwater levels continue to fall, and river temperatures have been high.

‘Drought’ is declared by NRW when a combination of indicators show a significant shortage of rainfall and water availability, resulting in impacts on rivers, groundwater, ecosystems, agriculture and land management.

While water companies report that reservoir levels remain healthy overall, NRW is encouraging people to use water wisely. Every drop saved helps reduce pressure on the environment during dry periods.

Rhian Thomas, Sustainable Water and Nature Manager at NRW, said: “The prolonged period of hot, dry weather we have experienced this summer is now having serious impacts on the environment across parts of Wales.

“We have seen rivers fall to exceptionally low levels, groundwater continuing to decline, and increasing reports of environmental impacts affecting wildlife, fisheries, farming and sensitive habitats.

“The recent wildfires across North Wales and South East Wales are one of the clearest and most visible signs of how dry our landscapes have become. Our teams continue to work closely with fire and rescue services, local partners and land managers to respond to these incidents and reduce risks where possible.

“While drought status does not automatically mean water shortages for customers, it does reflect the growing pressure being placed on our environment. We are asking everyone to play their part by using water wisely and helping to protect Wales’ natural resources during this exceptionally dry period.”

Across Wales, NRW is increasingly concerned about the pressure being placed on rivers, wildlife, fish populations, peatlands, agriculture and the wider natural environment. Teams have reported drying riverbeds, isolated pools in smaller rivers, increased risks to fish and freshwater species, and mounting concerns from farmers about water availability and grazing conditions.

The dry conditions have also significantly increased wildfire risk. North Wales in particular has experienced a number of major wildfires in recent weeks, while other incidents continue to be reported across the country.

NRW drought teams are meeting regularly and have increased environmental monitoring across Wales. Additional reservoir releases have been made in some locations to support river ecosystems and fisheries, while abstraction controls and drought response measures continue to be implemented in line with NRW’s Drought Plan.

The organisation continues to work closely with water companies, Welsh Government, the Environment Agency and members of the Wales Drought Liaison Group to monitor conditions and coordinate responses.

When enjoying the outdoors, people are asked to be mindful that wildlife and ecosystems are under additional stress and to take extra care to prevent fires. Anyone who spots a wildfire should move to a safe location and call 999 immediately. Environmental incidents can be reported to NRW online or to our 24-hour hotline on 0300 065 3000.

The forecast suggests further dry weather over the coming week, with the possibility of additional hot spells later in the summer. Without sustained and significant rainfall, NRW warns that conditions could deteriorate further and additional catchments may move into drought status.

Last month, ‘Let’s Save Water’ was launched across England and Wales – backed by regulators and water companies. Visit www.letssavewater.cymru for information and advice about water saving.

For advice about dry weather and agricultural practices please visit Natural Resources Wales / Advice for farmers in periods of dry weather.

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