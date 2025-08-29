Drought status declared for north Wales

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has announced today (29th August) that despite the change in weather, trigger levels have been met to move north Wales into drought status, closely following south east Wales, which declared drought earlier this month.

While many parts of Wales have received some welcome rainfall this week, the extended hot and dry weather this spring/summer is continuing to impact Wales’s rivers, groundwaters, land and wildlife.

South west Wales has benefitted from this week’s rainfall and will remain at prolonged dry weather status while being closely monitored.

The decision was shared with a meeting of the Welsh Government’s Drought Liaison Group this morning, where the latest hydrological data and the wider implications of low river flows and groundwater levels was considered.

Concerns were shared about the impacts witnessed by our teams on the ground, as well as members of the public via NRW’s incident hotline.

In north Wales, more reports are being received about streams drying up and fish found in distress. A significant wildfire impacted the Newborough National Nature reserve over the bank holiday weekend, causing a temporary closure to the site.

In south east Wales, there are considerable concerns about salmon populations due to low flows and consistently high river temperatures in recent months. Adult salmon mortalities have been reported and advice has been circulated to the angling community about safe practices.

Wildfires

Significant wildfires also impacted the Welsh Government Woodland Estate over the bank holiday weekend in the south Wales valleys.

NRW’s decision to move north Wales to drought status is a consideration of these impacts on the environment, agriculture and land management.

Water companies confirm that drinking water supplies remain safe, and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water confirms there are no plans for any temporary use (hosepipe) bans. People and businesses are advised to follow advice from Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy, and continue to use water wisely to help ease pressures on the environment as well as water supplies.

Recovery

Ben Wilson, Principal Advisor, from Natural Resources Wales said: “The rainfall this week will provide some welcome respite for our environment, land and wildlife, but it will take many months, and more consistent rainfall for our environment to fully recover.

“The six-month period between February and July was the driest since the drought of 1976, and has placed extreme pressure on our rivers, groundwaters, agriculture and wildlife. In some areas, this has caused river flows and groundwater levels to drop below historic lows.

“As we head into Autumn, we continue to keep a close eye on weather forecasts, river flows and groundwater levels, as well as responding to reports of environmental incidents caused by the drought. We remain in close contact with the Welsh Government, water companies and other partners to provide a full picture of conditions across the country.”

Other impacts of the drought include the drying of private water supplies in some areas, impacts on land management, tree planting, navigation and recreations and farmers needing to seek alternative livestock watering supplies and supplementary feeding due to reduced grass growth and the loss of recently planted trees.

The areas affected by the move to drought status include:

Dee (Wales)

Upper Severn

North Gwynedd (Conwy, Anglesey, Arfon, Dwyfor)

South Gwynedd (Meirionydd)

Clywd

As a whole for Wales, the period between February-July has been the 16th driest in 190 years (February-July) – and the driest since 1976.

Wales so far this year has received 555mm rainfall (Jan to July 2025), which is almost as dry as conditions in 2022, where the whole of Wales was placed into drought status by September.

As of Tuesday, 26th August, Wales had only received 22.43% of the monthly average rainfall.

The majority of river flows across Wales are therefore low or exceptionally low, as are groundwater levels.

Ben added:

“As climate change accelerates, summers in the UK are expected to become drier, and extreme weather events will become more frequent and intense.

“While essential water supplies remain safe, we’re urging people to think carefully about their own water usage in the home and at work, to protect supplies for the environment as well as public water supplies.

“If people are out and about enjoying the last of the summer holidays and see signs of environmental incidents – such as dry river beds, fish in distress or pollution – they should report it via our online incident form or call our 24-hour hotline on 0300 065 3000.”

