Drug addiction support centre launched in memory of The Vivienne

A new lifeline for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction has been launched in memory of much-loved drag star and TV personality, The Vivienne.

House of The Vivienne is described as a “safe, inclusive space” offering free, confidential advice, guidance, and compassionate listening every Tuesday at Ty Enfys (Rainbow House) in Colwyn Bay.

The group is led by Chanel Williams, sister of the late James Lee Williams — better known to millions as The Vivienne — and her family, and has been created to honour James’s life and their courage in speaking about their own struggles, and their unwavering belief in helping others.

The first-ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, James died in January this year at the age of 32, following a cardiac arrest caused by the effects of taking ketamine.

It was a devastating loss for family, friends, and the LGBTQ+ community, and one that Chanel is determined will help spark awareness and change.

Danger

Chanel said: “Ketamine is an extremely dangerous drug that is becoming more and more prevalent in the UK,” said Chanel.

“There’s still a stigma around ketamine use, and that’s costing lives. We want to break that stigma and create a place where people feel safe to say: I need help.”

Chanel and her family, working in partnership with The Sanctuary Trust, Adferiad, and local substance abuse charities, are beginning this campaign in their hometown of Colwyn Bay, with plans to expand nationwide.

The Vivienne, who grew up in the seaside resort before moving to Liverpool, became a household name after winning the first series of Drag Race UK in 2019.

They later made history as the only UK queen to compete on Drag Race All Stars in the US.

Throughout their career, James never shied away from discussing their past ketamine addiction, using their platform to highlight its dangers and the hope of recovery.

“A way forward”

Chanel shared: “James brought sparkle and joy wherever they went.”

“But they also knew the darkness of addiction. That’s why House of The Vivienne isn’t just about telling people to stop — it’s about meeting them where they are, without judgement, and showing them there’s a way forward.

“Whether you’re using, in recovery, or worried about someone you love, you are welcome here.”

Ketamine, a powerful anaesthetic with legitimate medical uses, has increasingly been misused as a recreational drug, particularly among younger people.

Its dangers are often underestimated, but long-term use can lead to severe bladder damage, memory problems, and in some cases, death.

House of The Vivienne offers a warm, understanding space for anyone affected by addiction — whether to ketamine, alcohol, or other substances. Sessions run every Tuesday from 5pm–7pm at Ty Enfys on Abergele Road, Colwyn Bay.

“This is for anyone who feels alone,” Chanel added. “James would want you to know you matter, your life matters, and there is help. There is always hope.”

For more information, email [email protected] or follow the campaign on Instagram.

