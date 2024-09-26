Drug dealer drove e-bike at plain-clothed police officer to escape arrest

A drug dealer drove an electric bike at a plain-clothed officer and then assaulted another who attempted to arrest him.

Officers spotted Alex Davies, 22, dealing drugs in the Ringland area of Newport at around 10.40am on Friday 26 July.

After colliding with an officer who asked him to stop, Davies lost control of the bike and then attempted to flee on foot.

However, he was soon stopped by officers who seized an e-bike and a Nokia mobile phone, which contained drugs-related text messages.

Officers searched Davies and discovered 22 bags of white powder – which analysis showed to be 18.7g of cocaine – hidden inside his boxer shorts.

Along with 33.13g cannabis stashed in his pocket, officers recovered drugs worth an estimated £1,600 and seized £170 in cash from Davies.

He was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment at Newport Crown Court on Thursday 26 September after admitting possession with intent to supply controlled class A and B drugs, assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving a vehicle without insurance.

Consequences

Detective Sergeant Dave Hancocke from the East Serious Organised Crime team, which covers Newport and Monmouthshire, said: “I hope this case highlights the consequences to young people in the Newport area who see drug dealing as a way to make quick money.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that drug dealers, like Davies, who bring misery and suffering to our communities are caught and brought to justice.”

DS Hancocke said that assaults on police officers and emergency service workers were completely unacceptable.

“Davies had cocaine hidden in his underwear and 10 bags of cannabis in his pocket; he drove a Sur-ron at an officer and assaulted another in his attempts to evade arrest,” he said.

“Police officers and staff should not have to go to work serving the public and be afraid of being assaulted.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

