Drug dealer jailed after being caught with 1½ kilos of cocaine

A dealer responsible for supplying cocaine in the Newport and Cwmbran areas has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Neighbourhood officers at Gwent Police recovered 1½ kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of £115,000, and £2,510 cash, from two addresses in Newport in May this year.

Jordan Martin, 33, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply the controlled drug of class A when he appeared for sentencing at Newport Crown Court on Friday 26 September.

Martin, from Newport, also admitted to being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis resin, and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Local community

PC Andy Buchanan, from the Newport neighbourhood policing team, said: “The evidence we gathered from these warrants showed clearly that Martin was involved in the sale and supply of cocaine in Newport and Cwmbran.

“We carried out the warrants after receiving information from the local community and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that drug dealers, like Martin, who bring misery, suffering and fear to our communities, are caught and brought to justice.

“Protecting vulnerable people from illegal drugs and associated crime is a priority for Gwent Police.”