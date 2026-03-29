Drug dealer jailed after being caught with cocaine worth £250,000

A drug dealer was identified using forensic “Smart Tag” spray before officers discovered more than £250,000 worth of cocaine in his car, a court has heard.

Craig Lloyd, 38, of Greenwood Avenue, Maesgeirchen, Bangor, was jailed for seven years and one month after admitting drug offences at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Police first encountered Lloyd on 5 March while patrolling Bangor High Street, where he was seen riding an illegal electric motorcycle.

When officers attempted to stop him, he tried to flee but was sprayed with Smart Tag forensic spray – a marking system that leaves a unique, traceable code linking suspects to specific incidents.

The spray allowed officers to link Lloyd and the vehicle directly to the offence, leading to his arrest.

He was detained and searched, with officers finding cash and a quantity of cocaine in his possession.

Further searches of his home and car uncovered a larger haul of drugs, including around two kilograms of cocaine in the boot of his vehicle. The drugs were found inside a box labelled with Lloyd’s name and address.

Lloyd later admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine, as well as possession of large amounts of cash and a number of driving offences.

District Inspector Jamie Owens said the case demonstrated both the effectiveness of the new technology and ongoing efforts to tackle drug supply in the area.

“This is an excellent result for the community, and today’s sentence sends a clear message that such activity will not be tolerated,” he said.

He added that neighbourhood policing teams would continue to target suspected drug activity and the use of illegal e-bikes, which are often linked to criminal activity.

“Officers have begun trialling the use of Smart Tag forensic spray to target the use of illegal e-bikes in Gwynedd,” he said.

“These vehicles are frequently linked to drug supply, theft and anti-social behaviour and pose serious risks to pedestrians and other road users.

“The tool can safely and discreetly mark offenders for later identification, providing robust evidential support for further action.”