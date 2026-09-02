Drug dealer jailed after cocaine supply operation uncovered

Nation.Cymru staff

A man who ran a cocaine supply line in a Welsh city has been jailed for more than five years.

Joshua Dennis, 32, from Mayhill, Swansea, was arrested after police executed a warrant at his home on July 25.

South Wales Police said Dennis was operating a cocaine supply line in the city and described him as a key member of an organised crime group supplying Class A drugs.

He pleaded guilty on August 28 to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of criminal property relating to cash discovered at his home.

Dennis was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison.

Detective Inspector Richard George said: “Joshua Dennis was a key player in an organised crime group which was supplying Class A drugs to vulnerable people in Swansea.

“His criminal behaviour was blighting our city and he thoroughly deserves his long spell in prison.

“Swansea is a better and safer place without people like Joshua Dennis filling it with illegal drugs, ruining countless lives.”

South Wales Police said tackling organised crime remained a priority and urged anyone with information about suspected drug dealing or the exploitation of vulnerable people to contact police or Crimestoppers.

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