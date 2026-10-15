Drug dealer who bit police officer jailed for 32 months

Nation.Cymru staff

A drug dealer who bit a police officer while being arrested has been jailed for 32 months.

Abdullah Saed, 25, from Penge in London, was arrested on Matthew Street in Waun Wen, Swansea, on March 31 after officers stopped him carrying a white carrier bag and trying to gain access to an address.

He had a key to a vehicle which officers searched, finding four bags of cocaine, several bags of cannabis weighing a total of 236 grams, cash and a phone.

Saed attempted to throw away the vehicle key during his arrest and bit an officer.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, being concerned in the supply of both drugs and assaulting an emergency worker.

Sergeant Amy Joseph said: “Abdullah Saed was clearly in Swansea for the sole purpose of filling the streets with his Class A and B drugs.

“When caught red-handed, Saed, who was known to have an infectious disease, bit an officer; a reprehensible act for which he showed no remorse at all during the investigation.”

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