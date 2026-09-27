Drug dealing trio jailed over Newport cocaine and heroin operation

Nation.Cymru staff

Three men who supplied large quantities of cocaine and heroin across a Welsh city have been jailed for a combined 10-and-a-half years.

Carlos Ross, 32, Logan James, 22, and Wesley Davies, 35, all from the Newport area, were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.

Gwent Police said the trio were key figures in a drug operation which supplied an estimated five kilograms of crack cocaine and six kilograms of heroin across Newport between May 2025 and March 2026.

The operation was supplying class A drugs to as many as 28 people a day, according to police.

James was detained by officers in February and found in possession of 116 wraps of crack cocaine and 43 wraps of heroin.

The three men appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, September 17, where Ross was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

James and Davies were each jailed for three years.

PC Lewis Iles, the officer in the case, said: “These three men were running a commercial criminal enterprise, supplying class A drugs across Newport to as many as 28 people a day.

“Driven purely by profit, they preyed on vulnerable people and caused significant harm to our communities by fuelling further offending but also impacting our residents’ sense of safety.

“These sentences demonstrate our commitment to disrupting those who profit from illegal drugs and bringing them to justice.

“I’d like to thank the officers whose professionalism and determination secured this result, as well as the members of our communities who continue to provide valuable information.

“Tackling organised crime is a collective effort to show that it is all of us against them as we work to make our communities safer.”

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