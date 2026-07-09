Drug-driving now eclipses drink-driving as biggest road offence

Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

A motorist caught driving at 167mph while under the influence of drugs in north Wales has been sentenced as new figures reveal that drug-driving has overtaken drink-driving offences.

Daniel Tunstead, from Widnes, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Friday after reaching dangerous speeds during a police chase near Bangor in February.

He was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for three years after admitting dangerous driving, drug-driving and driving without insurance.

Tunstead was over the limit for cannabis and had previous convictions, one of which was for a drug-driving offence in 2022.

The incident acts as the latest reminder of increases in drug-driving offences across north Wales.

Last year, North Wales Police made 883 arrests for drink-driving offences and a further 1,317 for drug-driving offences. Both figures were higher than in 2024, when officers made 838 drink-drive arrests and 1,146 drug-drive arrests.

These figures are also reflected throughout the UK. The road safety charity IAM RoadSmart has revealed that around 30,707 endorsements for drug-driving offences were added to licenses in 2025, up 28% from 23,981 three years earlier.

This is whilst drink-driving endorsements have decreased, dropping down 17% from 35,976 to 29,981 endorsements over the last three years.

This is the first time that the number of drug-driving offences has overtaken drink-driving offences.

Drivers between the ages of 17 an 24 made up around 18% of the penalty points for drug-driving last year, despite only representing some 6% of license holders.

The charity also obtained data which shows that drug-driving reoffending has increased by more than 134% in just four years in England and Wales.

In 2024, authorities recorded 3,193 cases of reoffending, compared with 1,363 in 2020.

‘Radical Action’

The charity’s director of policy and external communications, Nicholas Lyes, said: “It’s becoming clear that the UK is mired in a drug-driving epidemic, to the point where it may now be more of a threat on our streets than drink-driving.

“These figures demonstrate the need for radical action to support police forces and reduce harm to all other road users.

“In addition, it’s vital that we establish a national drug-drive rehabilitation programme.”

North Wales Police are attempting to combat the harm done by drug-driving through supporting a nationwide road safety campaign running throughout July.

Operation Spotlight targets the “Fatal Five” offences which contribute to serious and fatal collisions, including drink-driving and drug-driving.

Sergeant Chris Evans of North Wales Police’s Roads Crime Unit said: “Our message is simple – take care on the roads. The consequences of not doing so are potentially deadly to you, your passengers and other road users.

“Whilst we target the Fatal Five offences 365 days a year, this operation gives us the opportunity to shine a light on the most dangerous factors which can result in deaths and serious injuries on our roads.”