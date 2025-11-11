Drugs, cash and weapons seized following Anglesey warrants

An estimated £10-15K worth of drugs have been seized following two warrants in Anglesey on Tuesday 4 November.

Officers conducted warrants in Llangefni and Gaerwen followed by searches at another address in Holyhead.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of offences relating to the supply of class A and B drugs, possession of weapons, money laundering and an offence relating the keeping of a prohibited dog.

They have since been released under investigation whilst police enquiries continue.

Additionally, a quantity of suspected class A and B drugs, cash and weapons were seized.

Two of the addresses have been served ‘Closure Notices’, which prohibits anyone other than the residents from attending the address for 48 hours.

Sergeant Dylan Thomas said: “I am grateful to the community for their support and information which led police to target these properties.

“Properties being used for drug supply cause a detrimental impact on the community members who live nearby.

“I would urge residents with any concerns about drugs in your area to contact police, either through our website, by attending one of our community events or by approaching members of the team on patrol.

“Any information will be handled with the strictest of confidence and will be fully investigated.”

District Inspector Wayne Francis added: “Sergeant Thomas has recently been appointed to the Neighbourhood Policing Team. He has a strong background in proactive, intelligence led policing and is a fantastic addition the team.

“It is a priority of ours to listen to residents’ concerns around criminality and anti-social behaviour and act swiftly to make Anglesey a safe place to live, work and visit.”