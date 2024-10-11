Drugs gang bought Banksy artwork worth £190,000

A drugs gang from Ebbw Vale, which bought Banksy artwork worth £190,000 has been sentenced for the importation, production, and supply of cannabis.

The convictions follow a three-year investigation by Gwent Police’s serious and organised crime team.

It is believed the gang used the funds from their drug sales to buy a range of art, including the work of renowned street artist Banksy.

Proceeds of crime act

The artwork is set to be part of a proceeds of crime act process in the coming months but could be worth more than £190,000.

The art seized includes Banksy’s Grappling Hook, Monkey Queen portrait and The Watchtower Swing portrait.

In addition, the group also purchased designer items, a caravan, quad bikes, and jet skis with an estimated value of £48,400.

Across the three years, 12 warrants were carried out across Ebbw Vale and cash, cannabis, mobile phones, and art were seized.

Christopher Scrivens, 37, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment for the importation of cannabis and conspiracy to supply the drug.

In addition, four men and a woman were also sentenced for their roles in the activities of the group.

Complex

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Preston from Gwent Police said: “This is a particularly complex case, where the defendants have attempted to hide the proceeds of their crimes in extravagant items of clothing, vehicles, and artwork.

“I’d like to thank all the officers and staff within Gwent Police for their hard work to bring these defendants before the courts and ensure thousands of pounds of criminal assets have been seized.

“Taking away the assets that criminals have purchased through crime, sends the message that crime does not pay.

“Drug dealers cause misery to our communities; they have no consideration for the distress and fear they cause, and we will continue to target anyone intent on causing our neighbourhoods harm.

“In the past few months, we’ve seen several arrests and charges for serious and organised crime thanks to the reports and information from the public. You play a vital role in helping us tackle drug dealing, I would urge anyone with any concerns or information about drug use or supply in your community to get in contact.”

