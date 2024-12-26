Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Dry and mild Boxing Day ahead for much of country

26 Dec 2024 2 minute read
“Sunset in Penarth … Machlud yr haul ym Mhenarth” by Dai Lygad is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

People set to go on a post-Christmas walk or Boxing Day dip can expect another day of dry and mild weather.

Boxing Day temperatures are set to reach a high of 12C in the south-west of England, and 11C in Wales, the Met Office said.

Cloudy conditions are likely in southern parts, but it will be brighter across northern areas where temperatures will be cooler.

But rain will affect central and southern Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland, the forecaster said.

Bright

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “It’s another cloudy and mild day, with a few glimmers of brightness, particularly in north-east England and the Midlands.“Some places in northern Scotland like the Shetland Isles should see some sunshine.”

Boxing Day is a popular choice for outdoor swimmers hoping to enjoy a festive dip.

On Christmas Day, bathers across the country took advantage of the milder temperatures to take the plunge.

The mildest start to a Christmas Day on record was recorded for Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Cloudy

In Kinloss, Moray, temperatures reached 11.9C, while at Killowen, Co Down, it peaked at 11C for the 24-hour period ending at 9am, the Met Office said.A mild, mostly cloudy day is also expected on Friday, the forecaster said, before the weather turns brighter, but colder with blustery showers into the weekend.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.