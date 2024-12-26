Dry and mild Boxing Day ahead for much of country
People set to go on a post-Christmas walk or Boxing Day dip can expect another day of dry and mild weather.
Boxing Day temperatures are set to reach a high of 12C in the south-west of England, and 11C in Wales, the Met Office said.
Cloudy conditions are likely in southern parts, but it will be brighter across northern areas where temperatures will be cooler.
But rain will affect central and southern Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland, the forecaster said.
Bright
Boxing Day is a popular choice for outdoor swimmers hoping to enjoy a festive dip.
On Christmas Day, bathers across the country took advantage of the milder temperatures to take the plunge.
The mildest start to a Christmas Day on record was recorded for Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Cloudy
