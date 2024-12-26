Dry and mild Boxing Day ahead for much of country

People set to go on a post-Christmas walk or Boxing Day dip can expect another day of dry and mild weather.

Boxing Day temperatures are set to reach a high of 12C in the south-west of England, and 11C in Wales, the Met Office said.

Cloudy conditions are likely in southern parts, but it will be brighter across northern areas where temperatures will be cooler.

But rain will affect central and southern Scotland and parts of Northern Ireland, the forecaster said.