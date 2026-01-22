Duck barn built on part of an ancient woodland in Welsh county

Twm Owen, Local democracy reporter

A barn for ducks was built on part of an ancient woodland and in a protected area without planning permission.

Planning officers have now refused a retrospective application to approve the barn and associated engineering works which created an access to the barn up a steep bank, from a single track lane, and flattened part of the bank for the 23 metre long, and nine metres wide, steel frame and wooden clad barn which has a pitched roof just over 5m high.

Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Simon Pritchard said only limited information had been provided in support of keeping the barn, built between July and September 2024, and failed to show why the claimed employment should outweigh protections against new development in the open countryside.

Applicant ‘Tunley’, of Blaen y Cwm Farm, claimed the barn had created one full time equivalent job and would safeguard a further two full time equivalent posts.

Mr Pritchard’s report said the barn was built on land associated with Blaen-y-Cwm Farm in a rural area of Henllys, south of Cwmbran, which forms part of the South West Uplands Special Landscape Area and is surrounded by trees and agricultural land that encroaches into the ancient semi natural woodland.

His report stated: “No justification has been provided for the isolated location of the building, and the application has failed to provide sufficient information/evidence with regard to its impact upon ecological features of the site and nearby sites.

“The proposed would also, by virtue of its unwarranted intrusion into an ancient woodland, have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the Special Landscape Area. The suggested loss of employment would not outweigh the harm highlighted above.”

The report said the barn is around 270m east of the main farm building contrary to Welsh planning guidance that agricultural buildings are sited close to existing buildings and it is also visible from across fields to the east and a public right of way.

The council’s ecologist said inadequate information had been provided in support of the application and building, clearance and engineering works had adversely impacted a number of important habitats, including trees within an area of the ancient woodland and a site of importance for nature conservation.