Dull, grey and damp weather forecast for much of Wales

Dull, grey and damp weather will hang over much of Wales in the coming days, the Met Office has said.

Maximum temperatures will be slightly below average but areas stuck under the clouds will feel colder than they really are, according to the forecasters.

Little is expected to change over the next two to five days. However, some sunny spells may appear in the western fringes of Wales on Saturday.

Light easterly winds will add to the cold feeling, Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said.

Temperatures will peak at around 5C to 7C for most of the UK on Saturday – the average temperature for this time of year is 7C to 9C.

Chilly

The meteorologist said much of Wales will have a chilly start of around 2C to 3C on Sunday but overall, the day will be “a touch less cold” at about 6C to 7C.

The start of next week will follow the same pattern.

Mr Dewhurst said: “A lot of cloud around, generally an easterly breeze keeping most weather fronts at bay – so staying largely dry – but the clouds thick enough in places for some patchy light rain at times, maybe a little bit of sleet over higher ground.

The weather may improve by the middle of the week but that forecast is still uncertain.

