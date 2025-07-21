Dumped drug waste at recycling centre leads police to cannabis factory

The discovery of cannabis stalks dumped at an Aberystwyth recycling centre led officers to a drug grow with an estimated street value worth up to £242,000.

Thanks to the centre’s vigilant staff reporting the crime and subsequent swift police action, drug farmer Manuel Nerguti is behind bars after being convicted of producing a class B drug.

Swansea Crown Court heard that police received a report that approximately four to five bags of cannabis waste had been dropped off at the recycling centre on May 1, 2025, by men using a hired Ford Transit van.

Later that afternoon officers stopped the van, which was travelling between Aberystwyth and Cardigan. Nerguti, aged 20, along with two other men were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis but were released as no cannabis grow could be located.

Warrant

A month later, thanks to police intelligence, officers carried out a warrant at a derelict house in Bridell, Cardigan, in which 260 mature cannabis plants were found across five rooms and attic space.

The electricity supply had been sophistically bypassed and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking was present.

During the raid on June 7, the defendant tried to run away from police, but he was found hiding behind a washing machine in the garage.

Nerguti pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court last Friday (July 11) and was sentenced to six-months in prison.

Detective Constable Sam Garside, who was leading the investigation, wanted to highlight the recycling centre staff for their quick-thinking in reporting the cannabis waste.

Suspicious

He said: “This result is thanks to the staff at the recycling centre for recognising that criminal activity was taking place and for alerting police quickly.

“We rely on the public to inform us of anything suspicious going on in their communities and we encourage people to get in touch if they suspect anything suspicious.

“We were able to use our local knowledge and police intelligence to execute a successful warrant to help shut down an illegal cannabis factory in the Cardigan area. We are committed to carrying out even more drug operations throughout Dyfed-Powys and continue to ensure more criminals like Nerguti are brought to justice.”

