Dŵr Cymru apologises after repeated bursts leave residents without water

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Residents in two villages have complained of persistent water supply problems following a series of bursts to a water main.

People living in Rhuallt and Tremeirchion have been dealing with low water pressure or intermittent supply issues. Tremeirchion councillor Chris Evans described the issues as “totally unacceptable”.

Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water apologised and said the bursts had been caused by ground movements as the soil re-saturated following the dry summer months.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported in May how Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water had apologised to residents for repeated water mains bursts on a rural road.

Councillors then complained of years of leaks, claiming roadworks have caused disruption on the stretch between Rhuallt, Tremeirchion, and Bodfari, leading to school closures and water supply issues.

Cllr Evans said problems are continuing. “The water main has been failing for a good 10 years now, to my knowledge, with repairs being carried out ad hoc with the lane or road having been resurfaced a few years ago,” he said.

“Residents are having pressure issues or no water at all without any notice. Not only is it leaving residents in limbo, it is also leaving farmers with an issue as they are without water for livestock.”

He added: “Now I am told that Welsh Water is repairing a water main from Llandyrnog to Aberwheeler. Welsh water has had a meeting with me and the community council as they were going to fit some valves in the pumping house in September, but we are still having issues and it is totally unacceptable.”

Apology issued

A Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water spokesperson said: “We are aware that some customers in the Tremeirchion area have suffered from low water pressure or intermittent supply recently due to a series of bursts on the water main.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to reassure customers that we are working hard to improve the resilience of the water network in the area.

“These recent bursts were caused by ground movements as the soil re-saturated following the dry summer months.

“We are reducing the impact of mains repair work in the area that affect the road networks by doing the work after 10pm and overnight.”

They added: “To improve the resilience of the water supply we have installed a pressure regulating valve that will reduce the number of bursts we suffer on the network in the area.

“The mains renewal work in the Aberwheeler area will also reduce the impact of any future issues in Tremeirchion.”

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