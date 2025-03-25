Dwr Cymru faces opposition to plans changing conditions restricting use of a water sports centre

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Plans to change conditions restricting the use of a water sports centre at a reservoir are being opposed by residents groups.

Dwr Cymru Welsh Water was thwarted in its bid to hold parties and events at its visitor centre and water sports base at Llandegfedd Reservoir near Pontypool when an application was refused by councillors in January 2023.

The firm has now applied for approval to amend planning conditions made when permission was granted for the water sports centre in 2012 at the protected beauty spot that lies on the border between Torfaen and Monmouthshire.

It wants to change conditions so that it can use the meeting room for internal and external meetings and training sessions without the need to be water sports related and to be able to use the meeting room from 8am to 9pm.

The meeting room would be used for meetings, interviewing and training sessions but there would be no music or alcohol.

Events

When plans were rejected in 2023 the firm wanted to be able to hold events with music and serve alcohol though it dropped plans for wedding parties to be included in a management plan for events that could be held.

Objections to the latest proposals have been made by the Coed y Paen Residents Association, the Usk Civic Society, Llangybi Fawr Community Council, Torfaen Friends of the Earth and individuals though there is no objection from Llanbadoc Community Council or from Torfaen Borough Council, which had objected in 2023.

The 434 acre reservoir, built in the early 1960s to supply Cardiff with drinking water, is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), the highest form of protection, in recognition of its value to over-wintering wild birds but Natural Resources Wales has offered no objection.

The environmental regulator has however said a paragraph that “For the avoidance of doubt the building shall not be available as a licensed premises for use by the general public” should be retained in the amended condition.

‘Unclear’

One objector said Welsh Water has made “repeated” attempts to remove or amend the conditions and said the current application is too unclear. They said: “What sort of meetings do they propose? Meetings could be any type of meeting ie dog race meetings, rallies.

“The word is too ambiguous and does not demonstrate the true intended use. Again the application raises significant concerns as to how the SSSI site, the special character of the area and the Water Sports Centre users will continue to be protected; there are many questions that need to be addressed.”

The Coed y Paen Residents Association also said it is unclear how the centre could be used and said: “The condition to limit the use of the facility to Water Sports Related activity is a sensible control, is not onerous, and must be retained in order to protect the natural habitat and SSSI status.”

Llangybi Fawr Community Council described the application as “both confusing and lacking in detail” while the Usk Civic Society said the existing conditions are intended to protect the SSSI status.

The application is to be decided by the council’s planning committee at the request of Conservative county councillor for Llangybi Fawr Fay Bromfield.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

