Dŵr Cymru issues warning as dry spell continues

Dŵr Cymru is urging customers to think about their water consumption following the hottest beginning of May on record.

March that year was also the 4th driest in history in Wales, with rainfall 30% lower than levels in 2022, when parts of the country last faced restrictions on water usage.

Although reservoir water levels are currently just below what is usual for this time of year and with water resources in a good position across the country, a warning has been issued for customers to be careful of their use of water.

In preparation for the dry spell continuing, Dŵr Cymru has ramped up production at its water treatment works to move water around the system to try and keep levels topped up where demand is highest.

Treatment works

The latest data shows the company’s 61 treatment works produced an additional 7 million litres of water on some of the warmest days this week – that equates to filling around 35,000 extra bathtubs each day.

Welsh Water says it is also doing everything it can to cut the amount of water that is lost from the system, with teams working across Wales fixing leaks as quickly as they can.

It says around 700 leaks every week are being repaired and customers can help by reporting any leaks.

Over the next five years, it aims to reduce leakage by a quarter, with investment worth around £400m planned for pipe replacement and repairs.

Customers can also take advantage of the Cartref team’s free leaking loo repairs.

These home water efficiency visits are carried out by qualified plumbers to help cut customers’ water consumption.

‘Preserve supplies’

Ian Christie, Managing Director of Water, Asset Planning and Capital Delivery at Welsh Water said: “With the low rainfall levels, we are working around the clock to make sure we do everything we can to get as much treated water into the system and our teams are out and about fixing 700 leaks per week.

“Although reservoir levels are at a comfortable level currently, we’re asking customers for their help so that we can make sure the water reaches everyone. It’s essential that we help preserve the supplies in our reservoirs and rivers after what has been a dry Spring.

“Our advice is simple for customers, use the water you need but avoid wasting it.”

Other handy hints and tips to conserve water, include:

Don’t leave the tap running while washing hands or brushing teeth.

Take a shower instead of a bath.

Wait until the washing machine and dishwasher are full before putting them on.

Don’t fill the paddling pool to the top – and when you’ve finished, use the water on the plants in the garden.

Don’t use a sprinkler on the lawn to keep it green – the colour will soon come back once it rains.

Use the company’s ‘Get Water Fit’ calculator to help with hints and tips on how to save both water and money – there are even free products available if you sign up.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

