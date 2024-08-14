Dyfed-Powys Police secures extra funding for antisocial behaviour clampdown

Dyfed-Powys Police has secured funding of close to £500,000 pounds to help combat antisocial behaviour across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys.

As a result of the funding extra police hours will be extended in the areas worst hit by antisocial behaviour (ASB).

Dubbed Operation Ivydene, 10 areas identified as ASB hotspots will receive an extra 11,000 hours of police patrols over the next eight months.

Impact

Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said: “Antisocial behaviour can have a serious impact on the quality of life on people who want to go about their daily lives.

“These hotspots have been selected as the areas experiencing the highest volumes of violence and antisocial behaviour (ASB) offences and based on local intelligence.

“The patrols aim to provide a reassuring presence to help people feel safe while also proactively disrupting crime and acting as a deterrent.”

There will be about 27 hours per week of hotspot patrols in each of the areas – which are in addition to regular police patrols – which will also involve use of specialist resources, such as drones, depending on the issues being targeted.

Surveys

Officers are also conducting surveys in the hotspots to help the force better understand and address the concerns of those living there.

‘Antisocial behaviour’ is a broad term which includes behaviour that has caused or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to a member or members of the public.

Criminal and non-criminal behaviours such as littering, vandalism, public drunkenness, aggressive dogs, or noise nuisance may also be considered ASB.

The extra patrols will focus on tackling issues in the following areas:

Carmarthenshire – Tyisha, Elli / Llanelli town centre, Carmarthen town and Ammanford.

Ceredigion – Aberystwyth and Aberaeron.

Pembrokeshire – Haverfordwest town centre and Tenby town centre.

Powys – east Newtown and Brecon.

Overwhelming

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has secured nearly £1 million from the Home Office to collaborate with Local Authorities and Dyfed-Powys Police on initiatives aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour (ASB).

He said: “ASB can have an overwhelming impact on its victims and, in some cases, on the wider community.

“An effective response to antisocial behaviour requires innovation, strong partnerships between local agencies, and a mindset that puts victims first. These ASB Hotspot initiatives aim to achieve just that.”

Over the next eight months, monthly monitoring will be conducted and reports submitted to the Home Office. Outcomes that will be reported on include hours of visible foot patrols, weapons recovered, number of arrests, number of ASB powers used, and number of stop searches.

Earlier this year, the UK government announced that every police force in England and Wales will receive at least £1 million to ramp up patrols to tackle violence and disorder, targeted in areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour (in February 2024).

It followed the successful piloting of the approach in 10 areas, which saw more than 80,000 hours of patrols in the six months since it launched.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

