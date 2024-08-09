Dyfed-Powys Police steps up patrols to ‘provide reassurance’ amid UK riots

Dyfed-Powys Police says it will be increasing patrols across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys “to provide reassurance and a visible presence” in communities following the recent riots across parts of the UK.

The total number of arrests made after violence erupted in the wake of the Southport stabbings has risen to over 500.

At least 191 police officers are thought to have been assaulted so far in the unrest mostly concentrated in England, resulting in 100 being injured and 66 being taken to hospital.

These are the latest known figures on officer injuries from 29 out of the 43 forces in England and Wales, according to police sources.

The total number of officers injured across all forces is not yet known.

Disinformation

Dyfed-Powys Police Deputy Chief Constable, Ifan Charles, said: “Disinformation has been a huge driver of the appalling violence across the UK and we all have a part to play in countering this.

“Please pay special attention to what you read, share, and believe from online sources.

“We will always seek to facilitate lawful peaceful protest while balancing it with the rights of others, keeping the public safe, and preventing crime and disorder – and we encourage anyone organising a protest to contact us so we can work together to ensure any demonstrations are done safely and with respect for the wider community.

“Attempts to disrupt our communities have no place in our society. We will not tolerate violence or hate directed towards anyone because of their race, religion, sexual orientation – or for any other reason at all. Our message is to think twice before you act.

“We want people to continue to enjoy everything our four counties have to offer – our beautiful beaches, our fantastic rural areas, and our unique towns and villages – and to feel safe to visit our area.

“We have no reason to expect disorder in our four counties, but we rightly have plans in place to deal with any disorder should it break out.

“We will take any acts of violent, threatening, or disorderly behaviour seriously and will act where appropriate with the full support of our criminal justice partners.”

Secure

Police and Crime Commissioner for Dyfed-Powys, Dafydd Llywelyn, added: “As your Police and Crime Commissioner, I want to stress the importance of reporting any criminal activity to Dyfed-Powys Police as soon as possible.

“Whether it’s through calling 999 in an emergency, 101 for non-emergencies, online reporting, or reaching out anonymously via Crimestoppers, your actions help us maintain the safety of our communities.

“I fully support the dedicated efforts of Dyfed-Powys Police in safeguarding our communities, and I urge everyone to work with them to ensure our streets remain safe and secure for all.

“Keeping our local areas secure is a top priority, and I encourage everyone to use these services if needed, so together we can continue making Dyfed-Powys a safer place for all.”

Anyone who has been a victim of crime or has had hate directed at them because of who they are is urged to report it to police either through a direct message on social media, online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.

