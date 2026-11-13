Dylan Thomas Boathouse set for major refresh after £77,000 funding award

Nation.Cymru staff

Dylan Thomas’s last family home has secured more than £77,000 to protect its museum collection and update the exhibitions that tell the story of his life and work.

The Boathouse in Talacharn (Laugharne) has been open to the public for more than 50 years. The grant from the Heritage, Tourism and Culture Fund will pay for a refurbishment of the top floor, including a gallery for temporary exhibitions and new interactive displays.

The project will also create a 360-degree virtual tour of the poet’s former home. New display cases, sun blinds and conservation framing will help protect the collection.

The museum plans to make the top floor more accessible and welcoming to families. Visitors will be able to explore Thomas’s characters and poetry through multisensory displays and touchscreens. The space will also include a children’s activity nook, sensory bags and a storytime area.

The investment follows work by CofGâr, Carmarthenshire County Council’s museums and arts service, to develop a long-term plan for the Boathouse. CofGâr has managed the museum since 2023.

The Boathouse will close temporarily during November and December 2026 while the work is carried out. The council chose those months to minimise disruption to visitors.

Cllr Hazel Evans, Carmarthenshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for regeneration, leisure, culture and tourism, said: “This is one of Wales’s most iconic cultural sites and a place of international significance.

“This funding will help us increase people’s enjoyment of the Dylan Thomas Boathouse while respecting the character of the poet’s former home and its place in the unique community of Laugharne.

“We believe it’s important for people of all ages to connect with Dylan Thomas, his work and the people and places that inspired him. These improvements will help ensure that this place remains exciting, welcoming and thriving for future generations.”