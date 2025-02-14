Dylan Thomas Boathouse wins top architecture award.

The iconic Dylan Thomas Boathouse in Laugharne has been announced as the winner of a prestigious architecture award.

Built in the 19th century, the house is set in a cliff overlooking the Tâf estuary and was the residence of the renowned Welsh poet during the final four years of his life.

During the time he lived in the boathouse with his family, Thomas penned some of his most significant works, including parts of “Under Milk Wood.”

The boathouse, which is now owned by Carmarthenshire County Council and serves as a museum, has won this year’s ‘Win an Architect’ initiative, organised by Studio Wignall & Moore architecture practice.

Innovative

The scheme seeks out the most innovative client briefs and architectural proposals that “enhance, showcase, and celebrate culture outside London”.

A design concept worth up to £12,000, devised by Wignall & Moore’s award-winning RIBA Chartered architects, is the grand prize for the lucky winner.

The design concept prize aims to make the Boathouse more accessible and enhance visitor experience by reimagining its entrance, expanding indoor space, and utilising the old Harbour’s potential.

Great achievement

Councillor Hazel Evans, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport, and Tourism, said: “Securing the ‘Win an Architect’ prize is a great achievement for the Dylan Thomas Boathouse and CofGâr. This support will help us improve the visitor experience while preserving the Boathouse’s unique character. ”

The partnership with Wignall & Moore will extend through 2025, focusing on sustainable enhancements that respect the historical importance of the Boathouse and preserve its legacy for future generations.

