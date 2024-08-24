E-biking drug dealer caught in city centre with a block of cocaine

A cocaine-dealing 23-year-old, who was running a drugs line on an electric bike, was caught red-handed in the centre of Newport.

When officers stopped Harri Lasslett they discovered a block of cocaine, along with two phones and over £300 cash on his person.

Later, upon searching Lasslett’s home, they found £1800 tucked in a shoebox.

On Friday, August 23 Lasslett was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment at Cardiff Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He also admitted to using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and possession of criminal property.

Officers spotted Lasslett on a Sur-ron electric bike dealing drugs to people in the street and stopped him on Clytha Square, Newport, at around 8pm on June 15.

From his person, officers recovered a Nokia ‘burner’ phone, a smart phone, bags of crack cocaine; and seized a 24g block of cocaine and £325 in cash from the pocket of his coat.

Later that evening, officers searched an address in Allt-yr-yn, Newport, where they recovered £1,800 cash stuffed inside a red shoebox and further cash from a coat.

Police Staff Investigator (PSI) Rachel Hine, the officer in the case, said:

“Lasslett enjoyed the trappings of his illegal drug-dealing activities while exploiting the vulnerable and causing misery to people in Newport.

“Upon his arrest, he was exceptionally bullish in asking us to prove his guilt, but as more items were found about his person and later at his home the evidence of his criminal activities was overwhelming.

“He offered a no-comment response to all the questions we put to him after his arrest nor any reasonable explanation of where he got money, a Rolex watch or the electric bike, which we have seized. The cash will be retained by police in the fight against crime.”

Gwent Police ask that anyone with concerns or information about illegal drug supply in their area should get in touch, either on social media or by calling 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

