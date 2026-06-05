Early stage plans advance for major redevelopment of Welsh port

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a major upgrade of a Welsh port to support the emerging floating offshore wind industry have taken a step forward.

The proposals, submitted as part of the “Future Port Talbot” programme, would deliver new marine and landside infrastructure at Port Talbot docks to help facilitate the development of large-scale floating wind farms in the Celtic Sea.

The work could eventually see the creation of assembly and manufacturing facilities for the offshore wind industry along with a new quay wall, land-side material and equipment storage if taken forward.

It comes after The UK Government announced a £64m investment into the port of Port Talbot in March of 2026 to enable Associated British Ports, (ABP) to complete the essential design and engineering work needed.

Additionally, in 2025 the Crown Estate struck a leasing agreement with developers to build three floating offshore wind-farms in the Celtic Sea, one in English waters, one in Welsh waters and a third straddling both.

As a result it is hoped that the port could support thousands of new jobs once completed, potentially unlocking over £500m of investment for the town and wider area.

The latest submission to Neath Port Talbot Council was revealed as part of officers delegated decisions made between March 13 and May 14, 2026.

It confirmed the intention of ABP to submit a Harbour Revision Order for the works in Port Talbot.

A scoping direction also confirmed the full plans would need to include an environmental impact assessment as well as an application for a Marine Licence from Natural Resources Wales.

A section of the Associated British Ports website which discusses the Future Port Talbot Programme said: “Port Talbot has been at the forefront of industrial change before, and ABP’s vision is to lead that change again.

“Port Talbot has a natural sheltered deep-water harbour and large land that can be developed.

“It is close to floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea and has strong export potential.

“The port sits within communities with a rich industrial heritage and a strong base of relevant skills and experience.

“These plans support growth in Wales and the UK and can help drive wider economic regeneration across South Wales.