Early versions of Peter Rabbit, Thomas The Tank Engine and The BFG to be sold

Some of the earliest versions of Peter Rabbit and Thomas The Tank Engine along with Quentin Blake illustrations of the BFG are to be sold at auction.

A first addition Beatrix Potter titled The Story Of A Fierce Bad Rabbit, published in 1906, with concertina-style folding pages and colour illustrations, is among 60 lots of children’s books going under the hammer this month.

Bound in its original olive green cloth with a silver clasp, the book is expected to fetch between £150 and £180.

A first edition of the book which preceded Thomas The Tank Engine called The Three Railway Engines, from 1946, is also among the collection.

The hardback, yellow-covered picture book written by Rev Wilbert Awdry is valued from £300 to £500.

Cherished

A spokesperson for Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers said: “We are delighted to be auctioning part of a local collection of children’s books, many of which are signed by the author or illustrator, and have been lovingly cherished.”

They added that they are expecting “particular interest” in the Arthur Rackham-illustrated books, which include a signed volume of Peter Pan In Kensington Gardens along with a letter from the author JM Barrie.

Altogether, the lot is expected to be bought between £1,500 and £2,500.

Early sketches by Quentin Blake of Roald Dahl’s the Big Friendly Giant (BFG) and protagonist Sophie will also go under the hammer, estimated to fetch between £50 and £80.

The items will go on sale at Kingsley House in Chislehurst on September 17.