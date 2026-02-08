Early years sector in Wales in crisis, survey says

Adam Johannes

Early years workers across Wales are struggling under severe pressure, with mental health taking a serious hit, a new survey by Early Years Wales reveals.

The findings sound an urgent alarm to the next Welsh Government ahead of the 2026 Senedd elections: immediate action is needed to support the workforce caring for the nation’s youngest children.

The survey highlights widespread recruitment and retention problems, inadequate funding, and rising stress levels among staff. Yet despite these pressures, practitioners remain committed to delivering high-quality care and supporting early childhood development.

A staggering 82% of respondents reported struggling to recruit or retain staff. Without fair pay and clear career pathways, the sector risks losing skilled workers, putting the quality of care for Wales’ youngest children at risk.

Funding is falling far short of what providers actually need. More than half of practitioners said Welsh Government funding does not cover the real cost of care. Many settings are forced to pass extra costs onto parents, while workers are pushed beyond their limits.

The survey also stresses the importance of high-quality ‘serve and return’ interactions between workers and children. essential for healthy development – which require time, space, and emotional energy, all of which are currently under strain.

‘Serve and return’ is the simple, essential exchange between a child and their caregiver. When a baby reaches out – through a babble, gesture, or gaze the adult responds with attention, warmth, and presence.

These small, attuned exchanges help develop a child’s brain, supporting language, emotional awareness, and social skills. It is through this responsive connection that the foundation for learning, emotional health, and future relationships is laid.

Mental Health

The impact on workers’ mental health is clear. Nearly half reported struggling to concentrate, almost a third lost sleep due to worry, and 43% felt under increasing strain.

Many described feeling overworked and undervalued, yet they continue to support children and families despite immense personal and professional pressure.

Without urgent investment in the workforce, the Welsh Government’s Early Childhood Play, Learning and Care (ECPLC) approach may remain out of reach for many settings.

Leo Holmes, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Early Years Wales, said: “Welsh policy makers must act now to support the workforce underpinning our nation’s future generations. These dedicated professionals understand the vital importance of early intervention, yet they are being asked to deliver high quality provision without the resources, recognition, or support they need. Wales cannot achieve its ambitions for children without investing in the people who care for them”

Early Years Wales say the 2026 Senedd elections give politicians a real opportunity to ensure children get the best start in life through proper funding for the sector.

They argue this would mean workers are fairly paid, supported, and valued for the vital work they do. Without this investment, Wales risks a generation of children missing out on the care and early development support they need and deserve.