Easter story retold with more than 100 knitted figures

Several groups of dedicated knitters have recreated the Easter Story with more than 100 knitted figures.

The Salvation Army café and charity shop in Newport is home for the next few days to an impressive, knitted retelling The Bible’s Easter Story.

The display features more than 100 carefully crafted knitted figures in nine scenes including the Last Supper and Jesus carrying the cross.

It was assembled over eight weeks by seven groups from in and around Newport including The Salvation Army Knitwits, U3A Craft Group from The Dolman Theatre, Crafty Corner from Newport Library, St Woolos Knitters, Stow Park Church, Gaer Community Choir and St Woolos Bellringers.

Captain Kathryn Stowers, leader of The Salvation Army in Newport, said: “We work closely with churches across the city and a project such as this helps our members join together with a unified mission, of sharing the good news of Jesus’ life, death and resurrection and bringing this story to life in a very accessible and engaging way.”

The knitted version of the Easter Story has already been on display at Newport Cathedral and is now available for everyone to experience at The Salvation Army Hall at 1 Hill Street in the city.

After Easter, the knitted scenes will be repurposed as a resource for schools in teaching the story of Easter around the city and beyond. For more information on the work of The Salvation Army visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

