Eating disorder charity offers free support to those struggling this Christmas

Ella Groves

The UK’s largest eating disorder charity is offering free specialist advice for people struggling during the festive season in Wales.

Christmas is often one of the most difficult times of the year for those who struggle with eating due to the increased focus on food, drink, and socialising.

Discussions around dieting and compensating for the food eaten over the Christmas period in the new year are also common and can be a significant cause of anxiety.

As such, eating disorder charity, Beat, are offering a range of free support groups and online resources to help those struggling this Christmas.

Spaces are available on the following programmes over the festive period:

‘Momentum’

The service a NICE-recommended guided self-help programme for people with binge-eating disorder (BED).

It is an eight-week programme which pairs participants with a specially trained support officer who provides regular one-to-one support.

The aim of the programme is to help people overcome the urge to binge eat and build a healthy relationship with food.

‘Nexus’

Designed for carers of people with an eating disorder, it is a 12-week one-to-one coaching service.

Participants will work with a trained Beat advisor to have a safe space to talk through their experiences and discover techniques to help guide their loved one towards recovery.

‘Endeavour’

A second programme designed for carers, Endeavour is a support group specifically for carers of young people with avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID).

The aim of the group is to provide carers with a safe space to discuss their experiences caring for someone with an eating disorder. It is held weekly on zoom and guided by Beat staff.

A number of online support groups are also available through the charity for those with anorexia, bulimia, BED, and ARFID, as well as a general eating disorder support group.

These services, along with Beat’s Helpline service in Wales, are funded by the Welsh Government and anyone can refer themselves through the charity’s website.

Jo Whitfiled, Beat’s National Lead for Wales, said: “Christmas can be an incredibly challenging time for people with eating disorders and their families.

“There can be pressure to eat large amounts at gatherings and a need to socialise around loved ones who might not know about their illness, or are insensitive to their needs. This can cause huge additional strain and make people dread the festive season.

“Thanks to funding from the Welsh Government, we’re very grateful to be able to offer fully-funded spaces on our specialist support programmes. While our programmes run all year-round, it was particularly important for us to highlight them at this time of year, which can be especially tough.

“If you or your loved one is struggling this Christmas, we’re here for you. You can self-refer onto our wonderful support programmes, and our Helpline is open 3pm-8pm as usual over the festive period.”

Anyone who is interested in the support programmes offered by Beat can refer themselves through the website.

Beat provides support and information 365 days a year through their Helplines via call, text, or email which can be found here.