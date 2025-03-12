Eating fish linked to sociable personality in children
Children who regularly eat fish could be more sociable and kind than their peers, a new study suggests.
Academics said that encouraging children to eat fish is “likely to have a positive effect on child development”.
Researchers from the University of Bristol said that seafood is a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, selenium and iodine – which have previously been found to play an important role in brain development and cognitive function.
As a result they wanted to investigate whether there is a link between seafood consumption in children at the age of seven, and any possible cognitive and behavioural changes when they were aged seven, eight or nine.
They examined long-term data on almost 6,000 children in England.
The average amount of fish eaten each week was 123 grams.
Portions
Some 7.2% of children ate no fish every week; 63.9% ate one to 190 grams per week and 28.9% consumed more than 190 grams of fish each week – the equivalent of more than two portions.
So-called “white-coated fish products” made up almost half (46%) of the the average total seafood intake.
Children who ate no fish were more likely to display “suboptimal prosocial behaviour,” according to the new study, which has been published in the European Journal of Nutrition.
“Prosocial” behaviour includes friendly interactions, altruism and sharing.
At seven years old children who consumed no fish, compared with those who ate at least 190 grams of fish each week, were 35% more likely to display “suboptimal prosocial behaviour”.
This increased to 43% among nine-year-olds.
Behaviour
The researchers also wanted to assess whether there was any measurable differences between intelligence among fish eaters and those who did not eat fish, but did not find any differences among the eight year-olds studied, regardless of their fish intake.
The NHS says that a “healthy, balanced diet” should include at least two portions of fish a week, including one of oily fish – such as salmon, mackerel or sardines.
It advises parents to give children at least one portion of oily fish a week, but “as oily fish can contain low levels of pollutants that can build up in the body, boys should have no more than four portions of oily fish a week, and girls no more than two portions a week”.
Dr Caroline Taylor, associate professor in nutrition at the University of Bristol, said: “When there is conflicting advice, it can be difficult to know what the best course of action is.
“Our previous studies have shown that eating fish during pregnancy in the UK can have a positive effect on child development.
“This has also been found in countries where fish intakes are higher than they are here, so encouraging fish consumption is likely to have a positive effect on child development.
“Our evidence to link fish consumption in children with the best behavioural development is clear, and we strongly recommend parents to provide at least two portions of fish a week in accordance with NHS guidelines.
“We hope these research findings empower parents with the knowledge to give their children the best start in life.”
Researchers used data from the Children of the 90s study, a long-term study tracking families as children age. The study has recently been awarded £5.2 million to continue tracking families in the south-west of England. The study was founded in the early 1990s and has contributed to thousands of research papers.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
This sounds a bit fishy, did it mention the effects of ingesting Mercury, like Lead, not spoken of in some circles, along with every other pollutant Man has created…
I expect Captain Birdseye had a hand in this on behalf of the West Country fishing fleet…
Micro Plastics where would they get them from…?
Fresh water fish on a diet of poo soup…!
Micro plastics are in a lot of things already. To compound the issue, how many people prep food on plastic chopping boards.
But when there are poor diets, how much is down to being poor, and fish is a luxury.
Jeff go back to page 6 and read my words…
The Dogger Bank Incident might crop up…1904 the Russian Baltic Fleet was on a suicide mission to Japan, as the sailed south they, in panic, mistook east coast fishing fleet for a bunch of Japanese Torpedo Boats and shelled them and each other, they were later soundly beaten, see Battle of Tsushima…