Ebbw Vale artist to design Team Wales Baton for The King’s Baton Relay

Celebrated Welsh artist Nathan Wyburn has been chosen to design the Welsh Baton ahead of the King’s Baton Relay.

The relay is due to take place across Wales from 19 – 24 June and will be a celebration of Welsh heritage, culture and sporting success across the country.

Nathan, from Ebbw Vale, is known for his quirky artistic methods, using unusual materials to create portraits of pop culture figures, such as using toast and marmite to paint a portrait of Simon Cowell.

Nathan’s showstopping portraits have led him to reach wider audiences through Britain’s Got Talent in 2011, where he reached the semi-final, along with creating portraits of other famous figures, such as Eminem with spaghetti, Albert Einstein with Smarties, and the Mona Lisa using leaves and a leaf blower.

His unique artistic vision will guarantee that the Welsh baton will be unlike anything that has ever been seen before.

The King’s Baton Relay is a Games tradition that celebrates, embraces and connects communities across the Commonwealth, as the countdown to the Commonwealth Games.

The King’s Baton Relay is a journey across all 74 nations and territories of the Commonwealth, reaching the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Oceania, and Europe.

Each 74 batons have a word engraved on it, which together produce a message which His Majesty King Charles III will read out during the Opening Ceremony on July 23.

Excitement

CEO of Commonwealth Games Wales, Rebecca Edwards-Symmons said of Nathan’s involvement: “We are thrilled to have Nathan on board to design our Baton for this year’s King’s Baton Relay.

“His unique artistic style, paired with his passion and pride for his country is a perfect combination to create something special for Team Wales.

“The Relay is a unique opportunity to go on the road to build momentum towards the Games and with the baton at the forefront of the relay, it’s going to be really special.

“We are looking forward to seeing the final product and taking it across Wales, and then of course to the Opening Ceremony.”

The King’s Baton Relay (KBR) is such a vital part of the Commonwealth Journey, setting the stage for the Commonwealth Games.

The KBR started its journey on 10 March 2025 at Buckingham Palace. Unlike previous Commonwealth Relays, each nation has received their own individual baton to design ahead of the relay within their country, eventually making their way to Scotland ready for the opening ceremony.

The unique Welsh Baton will be visiting local communities across Wales, building excitement, attention and focus for the Games which begin on July 23 this summer.

Artist Nathan Wyburn added ‘’I’m ecstatic that I get to use my art to represent my country in this way. It’s such an honour.

“As soon as I was asked, my mind went into overdrive with creative ideas. I love art that has a powerful message but equally I love art that simply makes people smile – I endeavour to make this design a combination of both.”

Further details on the route in Wales will follow over the coming weeks and at https://www.commonwealthsport.com/kings-baton-relay/route