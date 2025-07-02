Ebbw Vale man sentenced after failing to seek vet care for his dog’s bulging eye

An Ebbw Vale man has been sentenced after he failed to seek vet care for his dog’s bulging eye.

Leroy Christopher Wall of Victoria Lane, Ebbw Vale, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 25 June and pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

The offence was that he caused unnecessary suffering to a patterdale terrier dog called Blackie by failing to ensure he provided timely and appropriate veterinary care for the injury to his left eye.

The court heard in mitigation that it had not been a deliberate disregard and Wall tried to deal with the injury but was not equipped with the means or access to vets, and has acknowledged he should have done more.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 40 hours unpaid work, 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and was disqualified from keeping mammals for 12 months.

Disqualified

He was also ordered to pay £1,000 and a victim surcharge £114.

The disqualification order was suspended for 14 days to allow time for the RSPCA to seize other animals under the care of Wall.

The court heard in a written statement from RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer (ARO) Shannon Guppy that nine-month-old Blackie was seen by her on 19 September 2024 and had what “appeared to be a severely bulging eye”.

The owner explained that he had been attacked by another dog during feeding time around three days prior.

He admitted he knew Blackie needed vet care but had not sought it.

At the vets, police took Blackie into possession and surgery was carried out for his eye to be removed.

Suffering

A vet said that by failing to seek veterinary attention for his injuries the owner had “failed in their duty of care and left him suffering unnecessarily for a period of three-six days” with no treatment to relieve his pain.

Blackie, who recovered well from the surgery, has officially been transferred into the care of the RSPCA, and will soon be released rehoming.

Following sentencing, RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Black, said: “Blackie was clearly suffering and the pictures of him with his severe eye injury are extremely upsetting.

“We urge owners not to wait or put off veterinary attention.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

