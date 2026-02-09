Eco-homes plan set for approval after two refusals

A plan for a new estate of more than 20 ‘eco-houses’ is being recommended for approval after two previous rejections.

A Cwmbran-based developer put forward plans for a new housing estate in the town which was refused by Torfaen Borough Council’s planning committee in 2022.

Councillors then endorsed four reasons for refusal, drawn up by the planning department, after revised plans for 25 houses were considered in February last year.

At that time the developers had already asked Welsh planning body Pedw to decide the application as the council had failed to do so in the required timeframe, though councillors were asked to give their backing to the reasons for refusal.

When the appeal was considered, in April last year, the planning inspector also refused the application – but only upheld the impact of the development on Tyr Y Wen Barn and Tyr Y Wen Farmhouse, which are both grade-II listed, as a reason for refusal.

A new application for 24 homes, with the two buildings closest to the listed buildings removed was then submitted with the land to remain in agricultural use, while there will also be an area of public open space between the listed barn and the development at Tyr Ywen Farm, Ty Canol Way in Greenmeadow.

As a result the council planning department is now recommending the committee approve the application when it meets on Wednesday, February 11, subject to a section 106 legal agreement to

A report, by planning officer Justin Jones, for the committee states: “It is considered that the removal of these plots overcomes the concerns raised by the inspector. This view is supported by the council’s heritage officer. As such the proposal would preserve the setting of the listed buildings.”

The legal agreement will be required to consider if, after a two-year period, the developer will be required to make contributions including to affordable housing and establishing a management company to maintain the public open space. A viability assessment, which the council said it didn’t have evidence to challenge, said rising building costs meant it couldn’t fund the commitments.

The committee will meet at the Civic Centre, Pontypool at 10am on Wednesday, February 11.