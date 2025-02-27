Economic growth top of the agenda as UK Finance Ministers meet in Cardiff
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford welcomes his counterparts from the other UK nations to Cardiff today to discuss fiscal and economic matters affecting the UK.
The Cabinet Secretary will outline his priorities for Wales ahead of the Spring Forecast and the conclusion of the UK Spending Review, which includes driving economic growth at the meeting of the Finance: Inter-Ministerial Standing Committee (F:ISC).
Update
He will also deliver and update on the Final Budget for Wales – ahead of a vote in the Senedd next week – which will include discussions around the impact UK Government changes to National Insurance Contributions will have on businesses and organisations here.
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Drakeford said: “This is an important meeting as we look ahead to the UK Government’s Spring Forecast and the conclusion of the UK Government’s Spending Review in June.
I look forward to welcoming finance ministers from all three nations to discuss our shared ambitions of driving economic growth following the Chancellor’s pledge to work with the devolved governments to ensure growth is felt across the UK.
“Ensuring the devolved governments have the appropriate budgetary flexibilities and levers to support economic growth, including future local growth funds, will be an important aspect of our discussions. We will also look at ways to work together to make the best use of the resources we have.”
I understand the concept behind the constant drive for growth – more money for the Treasury. However, with an ever growing UK and world population – can the world sustain a constant drive for higher growth? Is this concept of prosperity flawed? Is there an alternative? Humanity may have to consider one in the future.
Economic growth slows population growth because wealthier populations have fewer children.
Will he try to explain the actions of the top 100 ‘tourist mongers’ in closing their venues on the busiest day of the year so far…!?
Could he also see that they are prosecuted for disrespecting our national flag…
He could compare government sponsored world wide holiday destinations for Ministers across the four nations…see BBC Wales…a church or an overseas office, each to their own scams…
Growth in an increase in GDP per person.
GDP = Consumption + Investment + Government Spending + Net Exports
Growth can be achieved in lots of different ways.
Politicians have difficulty with growth. Inhibiting and suppressing economic activity comes naturally to most of them. Just look at the mess of the last 30-50 years tearing stuff down with no idea of how to replace it.