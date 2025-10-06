Economic resilience of Ynys Môn undermined by bridge failures, says MP

Plaid Cymru MP for Ynys Môn, Llinos Medi, has accused both the Welsh and UK Governments of “complete failure” in planning and funding strategic infrastructure projects, following the latest closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge.

The historic 200-year-old crossing was closed to all vehicles at 2pm on Saturday (October 4), after engineers identified bolts beneath the bridge that require urgent replacement.

The decision follows weeks of disruption and partial restrictions linked to ongoing safety works.

The closure has forced all traffic onto the Britannia Bridge, with emergency arrangements on standby should the Britannia also need to close.

Ms Medi said the closure of the bridge highlighted years of underinvestment and poor long-term planning.

‘Lack of commitment’

“The latest closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge once again exposes the complete failure of strategic planning from the Welsh Government, and a lack of commitment to funding infrastructure projects by successive UK Governments,” she said.

“As Leader of Anglesey County Council in 2023, I outlined evidence-based plans to improve the island’s connectivity. Those plans showed clearly that our economic future and the welfare of residents depend on resilient and reliable mainland links. Two years later, those warnings have been ignored.”

The MP said the bridge closures were threatening the island’s economy, particularly affecting local businesses, supply chains, and commuters.

“The Menai crossings are vital to a strategic European trade corridor linking Holyhead to Dublin and beyond. While other regions see investment in modern transport links, Ynys Môn is left to struggle with ageing infrastructure and repeated closures,” she added.

“Until long-term solutions are in place, there must be a dedicated resilience fund to support local businesses and communities.”

She also called for a “clear resilience strategy” from both Cardiff Bay and Westminster to secure reliable connectivity and protect the island’s economic ambitions, including its Freeport and renewable energy projects.

‘Deeply sorry’

In a written statement addressing the closure at the weekend, Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, apologised for the disruption but said safety must come first.

He said: “Despite the Welsh Government’s best efforts to keep the bridge open, we took the difficult decision to temporarily close the bridge with immediate effect on Saturday 4 October.

This decision follows feedback from UK Highways A55 DBFO Ltd, highlighting challenges with enforcement that compromise the safe operation of the bridge at 3-tonnes. Enforcement of the weight limit is critical and during the 7.5-tonne weight limit we have had instances of non-compliance by HGV and coaches crossing the bridge and ignoring the weight limit signs.

“I fully recognise the disruption this closure will cause and want to extend my sincere apologies to the local communities and all those affected. I share your frustration and can assure you that my officials and I are pressing UK Highways A55 DBFO Ltd for a swift and safe resolution to enable the bridge to reopen and allow the continuation of the essential Phase 2 works.

“While we have explored every possible option to keep the bridge open safely, the advice from engineers and the enforcement concerns raised by UK Highways A55 DBFO Ltd have left us with no alternative but to implement a full temporary closure. We are grateful to North Wales Police for their support over the weekend in managing this urgent situation to keep the bridge in operation during Storm Amy.”

Emergency situations

He added: Emergency service vehicle access arrangements are in place should the Britannia Bridge be affected by high winds or any other incident impacting the Britannia Bridge, ensuring continuity of critical services. North Wales Police have assured Welsh Government they would help and assist in any further emergency situations impacting the Britannia Bridge that would require access via Menai Suspension Bridge to vehicles under 3-tonnes.

“The temporary closure will remain in place until further investigations are completed. I have asked to be kept fully informed of developments and an update on progress to be provided by the end of 6 October regarding a robust traffic management plan and enforcement measures to reopen the bridge as soon and as safely as possible for the community. This is an evolving situation, and we are committed to keeping you informed throughout this period and will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.”

The Menai Suspension Bridge has faced repeated closures in recent years due to structural concerns.

Originally built by Thomas Telford in 1826, it remains one of Wales’ most iconic and critical transport links.